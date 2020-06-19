THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: Police officers need to do their duty and intervene

In Los Angeles, a police officer makes like a young Mike Tyson and wails away on full video on a non-resisting, compliant homeless man.

In Minneapolis, the world is shocked by the video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin choking the life out of a non-resistant, compliant George Floyd. In Buffalo, New York, an officer kicks and beats a non-resistant, compliant suspect.

In each case, other officers on the scene either stood by and did nothing or, as in Minneapolis, piled on a near lifeless Floyd. In Buffalo, it got even worse.

One officer, repelled by the kicking and beating of the suspect, intervened. She was then assaulted by the thug officer, terminated and her pension contested by the department. The three recent horror stories sparked mass protests. But this stuff is so common and routine among police officers that it is canonized as the code of blue silence.

Now what if cops not only knew that they would be prosecuted for wanton acts of violence against unarmed young blacks and Hispanics, but they would also be eligible for potential prosecution if they stood around and did nothing, or worse, joined in the abuse? That would be a major game changer in rooting out abusive cops.

The problem is most big city police departments do not have any written or enforced policy requiring officers to intervene and report other officers who commit misconduct. That includes the Los Angeles Police Department.

How diligent the departments that do have a facsimile of such a policy enforce it is another matter. Legislators in Michigan now propose legislation that formally requires any officer who witnesses excessive force by another officer to intervene. Most police officials in the state predictably have been stone silent on the legislation. The LAPD should follow Michigan’s lead on this.

We hammer murderous cops who commit blatant abusive acts up to and including the slaying of unarmed citizens. But they couldn’t exist in any department without the wink and a nod within these departments and more than a few administrators.

Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd, is a near textbook example. He had a hideous record of assaults, dubious shootings, endangering car chases and a stack of abuse complaints against him.

It would stretch belief to think that other officers who worked with him didn’t know about his record and his dubious policing. Yet, not one stepped forward to blow the whistle on him. That is so routine that it would have been a shock if one officer had broken ranks and screamed foul.

Here’s how deep, prevalent, and terrifying the blue code of silence is in police culture. The National Institute of Ethics, in a study commissioned by the International Association of Police Chiefs in 2016, surveyed hundreds of police officers in 21 states. The survey found that nearly 80% of cops said that a code of silence exists, more than half said it didn’t bother them and almost half admitted that the code was strongest when excessive force was used.Half also admitted they had witnessed misconduct by another officer but kept their mouths shut about it.

Why? Because in many cases they were told to keep quiet by other officers or department higher-ups.

A significant number of officers said they wanted to speak out about the abusive acts of fellow officers but were pressured by “uninvolved officers” to keep quiet.

There has never been a need for officers not to report excessive force by another officer. Courts have sided with officers in the few times that they have broken ranks and called out other officers to higher-ups for misconduct from beatings to the shooting of suspects or civilians.

In one case, an appeals court in California went further and reminded police officers and officials in a ruling on the issue that it’s the legal and professional duty of an officer to report misconduct by another officer. It’s a protected constitutional right and that any form of retaliation against the officer for speaking out is illegal.

The problem is that few police departments pound this point home to rank and file officers or for that matter to their superiors. Put bluntly, police leaders need to tell their officers, and continuing telling recruits at the academy, officers in orientation and training sessions, and in their performance evaluations that the department has zero tolerance toward police misconduct.

If an officer witnesses it, they are duty-bound to report it. If they don’t report it, they are just as guilty of law breaking as the cop that breaks the law.

The blue code of silence makes it possible for bad cops and bad administrators to get away and keep getting away with abusive acts. When cops do their duty and intervene and administrators back them up, this will be a giant step toward riding departments of officers like Derek Chauvin. That’s the message to the LAPD. Do your duty. Intervene.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of “Why Black Lives Do Matter” (Middle Passage Press). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.