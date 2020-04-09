THE HUTCHINSON REPORT: Put a coronavirus testing site in Compton

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

Contributing Columnist

Mayor Eric Garcetti evidently heard and acted on the demand that I and other civil rights leaders made for county testing sites in South Los Angeles.

He announced that coronavirus testing would be open in the county to all. However, that still didn’t address the issue that prompted the demand for radically expanded testing in South L.A. and the surrounding communities. That was the initial announcement from Los Angeles County health officials that the county was setting up three drive-in testing centers in the South Bay, Antelope Valley and the Pomona areas.

It got worse. It announced that it would open future testing sites in Northridge, Long Beach and Pasadena.

But what about Compton, Willowbrook, Carson, Inglewood, Gardena, the many county unincorporated areas such as Westmont, Windsor Hills and other areas. Not a word.

The vast majority of the residents in those communities are African American and Hispanics; many of them lower income. City officials did set up a testing center at the Crenshaw Christian Center. The brutal reality remains, however, that it is just one center, and at one place in South L.A. That is not the county with its vastly greater reach and greater resources.

County health official’s blind eye insult doesn’t end with the absence of a test center in Compton, Willowbrook or Inglewood. The centers are drive-in centers and testing will only be done by appointments. The appointments have to be made online.

You don’t have a computer or computer access, tough luck. You don’t have a car or the funds to afford public transportation — tough luck. You are not over 65 and had one or more of the long checklist of serious preconditions — tough luck.

Tough luck. That’s been the almost universal lot of many African-Americans and Hispanics from the very first moment of the very first day that the coronavirus crisis exploded. The dire warnings that African Americans and Hispanics in any health crisis are always at the top of the list of the highest risk groups are as usual downplayed or ignored.

Countless studies have shown the gaping racial disparities in availability and affordability of medical testing and screening. This also has meant little. Then there’s the equally well-documented history of the implicit bias of many medical practitioners and doctors toward African-American patients. That is their willingness to ignore or downplay the symptoms and treatment of illnesses among African American and Hispanic patients.

The coronavirus presents special challenges to poor, black and Hispanic communities in South L.A. The biggest being when will the tests be available and where will they be available? The message on this is mixed, with much uncertainly still about the priorities of who will be tested.

There is the deep suspicion that when widespread testing began there will be a pecking order for testing. The rich, famous, and influential seemingly will be at the front of the line in the testing.

The geography of where the pecking order for the testing amply confirms this suspicion. South Bay, Antelope Valley, Northridge, will come first, and not Compton or Willowbrook.

There is the cost. The stimulus package President Donald Trump and Congress approved budgets millions of dollars for coronavirus testing. The money is supposedly earmarked for free testing. But even testing at no cost means little if testing isn’t readily available and accessible.

That brings things full circle back to the absolute crucial need for readily accessible testing sites within communities of color first. It again means the widespread availability at no cost to South L.A. residents and in other predominant black and Hispanic areas in the county.

The great danger in shortchanging testing among the most vulnerable group in the population to illness, is that the absence of testing could have disastrous health consequences for the general population. Disease and afflictions can’t be walled off among one group. There is too much interaction across the population lines for that.

The failure to promptly test blacks, Hispanics and lower-income groups that have greater susceptibility to health threats because of poverty, poor nutrition and lack of access to health care facilities and treatment greatly increase the danger to the general population.

It does not allow doctors and medical researchers to collect the data to determine if and whether what types of preventive and public health safeguards can and need to be put in place to prevent further spread of the infection.

What got front-page attention was that the number of coronavirus positive tests in L.A. were racked up by residents of the wealthy, predominantly white westside. There are various theories as to why that is that were put forth, frequency of travel, greater frequency of restaurants and greater mingling in business and social settings. They undoubtedly are factors.

However, the bigger reason is the accessibility of tests and the ability to pay for the tests. That isn’t rocket science: the more people tested the more likelihood there is for the numbers of those testing positive to jump. Conversely, the less testing, the fewer less incidents of coronavirus positives recorded.

Garcetti’s announcement of more widespread testing in the county was welcome. However, the demand still stands for L.A. County officials to put a testing site in Compton.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of “COVID Politics: Trump’s Deadly Game” (Amazon). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.