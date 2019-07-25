THE X FACTOR: Looking at slavery through a millennial’s prism

By no means am I an art connoisseur, but I recently attended an exhibit by an emerging millennial comic writer and artist named Adele Supreme. Her exhibit was entitled: “Oh My God! Dayum: A Series of Disturbing, Yet Effective Conditioning — The Black Edition.”

It was a comedic, yet powerful interpretation of some of the intergenerational effects of slavery; including the appropriation of black culture by white America.

The backdrop of her exhibit: the infamous Willie Lynch Letter.

Now I believe, irrespective of the letter’s authenticity, Willie Lynch’s lesson on how to “make a slave” and breakdown the black family, appears to now be on autopilot. In my humble opinion, we don’t need to be enslaved in order to take our black men out of the home, emasculate our black boys, or perpetuate the issue of colorism. We’re doing it ourselves.

But these are just a few examples of Willie Lynch’s generational strategy. And Supreme’s thought-provoking exhibit was a brave and refreshing reminder of some of the long-term effects of slavery on black people; while also giving a space for us to reflect on the legacy of white privilege and cultural appropriation.

There was a young, enlightened white girl named “Deva” in attendance, and I was curious about her thoughts on the exhibit and its impact on her.

SQ: So what did you think about Adele’s exhibit?

DEVA: Well it was funny, but [also] heartbreaking. It reiterated much of the pain and disenfranchisement of so many people of color. It’s based on a deep-rooted history of just heartbreaking abuse.

SQ: May I be transparent? As a white person, how does this exhibit affect you? Do you feel any sense of guilt or shame?

DEVA: Yes, definitely. I know throughout my life I haven’t always been conscious of everything here [in the exhibit]. But I’m definitely conscious now.

And it’s been a learning process, and I’m glad that I’ve had the opportunity [to learn]. I’ve had so many people [throughout my life] to help me grow.

SQ: So what were you taught about slavery growing up?

DEVA: I was taught that it happened. I was not taught particularly anything

[specific] about it. I was just taught that [black] people were brought over in ships in horrible conditions to the United States. And for a long period of time [black] people were enslaved in the U.S.

SQ: How did you find out about the event?

DEVA: I know Adele. But I was a fan of her work before I even knew her.

I also spoke a bit with Adele.

SQ: What’s the message of your exhibit?

AS: I believe there is a great disconnect between where we came from and who we’ve become. And that’s primarily on account of us not being knowledgeable [about] our history — especially my generation.

Most of us, while in grade school, were taught that we were born slaves. Every year for Black History Month we learned about the hot comb, the many ways the peanut was used, and [how] we sang negro spirituals about how “we shall overcome” … as though we have yet to.

So during our most impressionable years, our mantra was basically [that] one day we will step into our greatness. We had no idea that we already had.

SQ: It was an audience of mostly Millennials. So what did you want your generation to know?

AS: I want my generation to feel a sense of empowerment; but more so understanding. Because I think that needs to come first. It’s easy to step into greatness when you see why you’re able to. I wanted to provide context to how we ended up here, how our stories have been twisted, turned and used against us for purposes of control and oppression.

For example, one of my favorite collections in the series is about white Jesus and the image of him that was presented to our ancestors. Imagine the impact that [must have] had; being told that your God looks like your oppressor.

So in my comics, I humanized and disrobed him to an irreverent, and some may argue, blasphemous degree. It’s my way of exposing the “Wizard of Oz.” [Because] when that happened, Dorothy and her homies stopped looking up [to the Wizard] and began looking within. I want my people to begin doing the same.

SQ: And your message for the white audience in attendance?

AS: My white supporters approached me during the show and thanked me. Funny, as I was curating this series, I wasn’t thinking about my white audience and what they could learn from the content of this show. But as I saw them file through the doors the night of the event, I immediately thought to myself: “Oh right! Well this will be interesting.”

None of them were offended. They all felt very enlightened and aware. Some may argue that it’s the responsibility of white people to educate themselves about us. Personally, I don’t have that expectation because I just recently began knowing where to look for answers and understanding. And I’m not just talking Google. I mean, it’s hard to find a valid source nowadays.

[So] how can I expect a white person to know about us when most of us don’t even know about us? I’m all about being of service. My thing is, if ya don’t know … now ya know!

Starlett Quarles is a Gen X Advocate, public speaker and host of the internet TV Talk Show, “The Dialogue with Starlett Quarles.” For more, please visit www.TheDialogueLA.com.