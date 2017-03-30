Three of five incumbents are unopposed in Inglewood election

INGLEWOOD — Three of five incumbents up for re-election April 4 on the Inglewood City Council and school board are unopposed.

Voters will go to the polls to elect City Council representatives in District 1 and District 2.

On the school board, Seats 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot.

Incumbent City Councilman George Dotson drew three challengers for his District 1 seat.

Dotson is completing his first term on the council after being elected in 2013. Prior to that, he was a city commissioner for 20 years.

He is being challenged by .

In District 2, Councilman Alex Padilla is unopposed.

For the school board, incumbents Carliss McGhee in Seat 2 and Melody Ngaue-Tu’uholoaki in Seat 3 are unopposed.

The only contested seat is Seat 1 where Margaret Richards-Bowers chose not to seek re-election due to health issues.

Seeking to replace her are Dionne Faulk and Odest Riley Jr.

“I’m campaigning because I know what it’s like to be a student here in this community,” Riley said. “And because of my current job as owner and CEO of a real estate and lending company, I know how to balance a budget and the fundamental basics of how financial business works.”

Faulk has been endorsed by Assemblywoman Autumn Burke and Assemblyman Mike Gipson, state Sen. Mark Bradford and the Los Angeles County Democratic Party. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Cal State Dominguez Hills and a law degree from the University of West Los Angeles.

Riley has a ballot designation of financial consultant/instructor. He is endorsed by Inglewood Mayor James Butts as well as City Council members George Dotson, Alex Padilla and Ralph Franklin as well as three school board members, Ngaue-Tuuholoaki, McGhee and Richards-Bowers.

Faulk did not return phone calls for comment.

Also on the ballot is Measure DE, a measure placed on the ballot by the City Council at the request of the school board.

Measure DE could change the way school board members are elected. Currently school board members run for five separate offices but they are elected by voters citywide.

If Measure DE is approved by voters, the school board would determine how members are elected. It could be by district, in which the district would be divided into five individual districts. Candidates would have to run in the district they resided in and only voters living in that district could vote for them.

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s school board is elected in this manner.

A no vote continues the current manner of electing the school board.