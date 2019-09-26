Trump takes over the Republican Party

THE HUTCHINSON REPORT

President Donald Trump has managed to do something that Ronald Reagan could not do, and neither could George H.W. Bush or George W. Bush. He has made the Republican Party totally and completely his.

The recent Gallup Poll numbers bear out this perverse feat. He registered the highest approval rating among Republicans of any president. That didn’t make the headlines, though.

What did was the gap between Republicans who approved of Trump’s performance and Democrats who didn’t. Predictably, Trump registered a lower approval rating among Democrats than any other Republican president.

Buried in the fine print was that the big approval gaps that Reagan and George W. Bush rang up in the months before the presidential elections in 1984 and 2004 were actually a harbinger of bad tidings for the Democrats. Both handily won their reelection bids.

This showed that the mass support they got from Republicans meant much more than the dismal approval ratings they got from Democrats.

For Trump, his Republican approval ratings are the only numbers that really count. Why? Because Republican voters vote.

Countless polls, surveys and studies on voter preference, attitudes and trends for years have shown much greater Republican voter turnout than Democratic. Republican voters dutifully vote in local, state, mid-term and, of course, presidential elections. Democratic voters don’t.

Republicans don’t just vote. They are far less likely to split their vote, and not cast a crossover vote for a Democratic candidate.

Much has been made that America will no longer be an old white guy run country in 2050, that white male voters have steadily dropped in national elections, and that blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women and young persons will be the new majority voters. But that’s still a way off, maybe a long way off.

White males still have outsized voter clout in the crucial heartland states, North Carolina and Florida. They will decide who sits in the Oval Office in 2020. Trump knows it and will not waste time talking to anyone else but them in the giant circus-like exhibitions he holds that pass for campaign rallies.

He hass openly bragged that he will do exactly what got him elected in 2016. That is to continue to play hard on his base’s latent racist, anti-immigrant, anti-woman, pseudo-patriotic sentiment. And stoke their loathing of, and alienation from, the GOP and the Democrat’s beltway, out of touch with Main Street crowd.

He will pivot from that to further tighten his paralyzing grip on the Republican mainstream leadership. They will cancel primaries, blunt any incipient challenges from a few maverick Republicans who have talked about taking Trump on, and most of all they will maintain their stone silence on any and all of Trump’s lies, vulgarities and antics. The tip off is that there wasn’t a faint peep when Trump steamrolled his campaign organization into that of the Republican National Committee.

The great mystery to a lot of Americans is why the Republican Party would prostitute itself to a guy who by their own professed party principles and practices wouldn’t even rate backing for dog catcher. The reason is simple. Trump has bullied, cajoled, intimidated, Republican leaders into believing that defying him spells doom for incumbents in their reelection bids.

His rabid base are the voters that the GOP will need Trump to rev up in the key swing districts in 2020. They will look to him to do just that for them. This is the voter loyalty that buys a lot of support from the GOP establishment even as they shake their heads in disgust for his toxic presidency.

There is more. The blunt reality is he is more than the titular head of the GOP. He is the point man for GOP policy and issues and, in a perverse way, the spur to get action on them.

The party showed in the 2014 midterm elections and in the states Trump needed to win in 2016, that it could get those numbers while damping down the Democratic voter turnout by rigging, playing dirty and gerrymandering. There’s more still to why the GOP hitches its star irrevocably to this travesty.

Trump will have a bulging campaign kitty. He’s already raised nearly $100 million. He will have a fawning media that will continue to give him tens of millions of dollars in free airtime by playing up every silly tweet, inanity, dumb utterance, insult and screw-up from and by him. He will continue to suck the media air out of everything that the Democrats do and try to do.

There are far more Democrats than Republicans. But the Gallup Poll and Trump’s rock-solid loyalist base is proof that the only numbers that really count on Election Day will be the numbers that show up at the polls. And so far, Republicans have shown they have those numbers. That’s the continuing peril for the Democrats.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His latest book is “The Gentrification Wars” (Amazon Kindle). He also is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One and the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

By Earl Ofari Hutchinson

Contributing Columnist