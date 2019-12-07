TV’s first black superheroes to be honored at CAAM

BILL VAUGHAN’S TASTY CLIPS:

Simone Missick, the CBS “All Rise” star who as Misty Knight on Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” became TV’s first black female superhero; and acclaimed actor Carl Lumbly, who as “M.A.N.T.I.S.” was TV’s first African-American primetime superhero, will be among the honorees at the fourth annual DangerMan Hero Award Show and Concert Dec. 7 at the California African American Museum.

Posthumously receiving the top 2019 DangerMan Hero of the Year award is Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1996 until his death in October.

Additional awardees include L.A. City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr.; writer/actress Adilah Barnes (“Roseanne”); former Club Nouveau singer and current CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce Jay King; HBO’s “Insecure” and more.

For the first time, this year’s ceremony, produced by the DangerMan Urban Superhero brand founder Roger I. Tinsley, and hosted by R&B historian Tyrone DuBose, will be accentuated with a live concert with performances by Wu-Tang rapper Solomon Childs, Prince protégé Marva King, a special guest appearance by Charles Wright, president of the Watts 103rd Street Band and others.

“This year is the 21-year anniversary for DangerMan, the fastest growing superhero brand in the world,” said Tinsley, who visits schools and community events with a motto of “No gangs, guns, drugs, alcohol or tobacco.” “We are really excited about adding concert entertainment to our affair and we look forward to celebrating the noteworthy accomplishments of all our honorees.”

For more information, visit www.dangermanheroawards.com or www.thedangerman.com.

RED CARPET WALK: A variety of premieres kick off the week Dec. 9 beginning with “Jumanji: The Next Level” at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart are expected to represent the sequel.

Come back the next night for a peek at Will Smith, DJ Khaled, Rashida Jones, Reba McEntire and Tom “Spider-Man” Holland as they unveil the animated 20th Century Fox comedy “Spies in Disguise.”

At the same time, Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre is premiering “Bombshell,” the true story of sexual harassment at Fox News starring Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Kate McKinnon. There’s a lot of Oscar buzz on this one.

TICKET WATCH: British/Ghanaian superstar Stormzy announced he will embark on a 55-date “H.I.T.H. World Tour” in 2020 with 12 North American dates, including May 26 at The Novo.

The concerts will be in support of his much anticipated second album “Heavy Is The Head” featuring additional vocals from some of the most exciting musicians of this generation — all of whom he hand-picked including Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Burna Boy and Tiana.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for all shows excluding Dubai on Dec. 6, 9 a.m. (local time) at AXS.com.

DISC-OVERY: The Karrin Allyson Sextet featuring trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, alto saxophonist Mindi Abair, pianist Helen Sung, bassist Endea Owens, and drummer Allison Miller has released “Shoulder to Shoulder: Centennial Tribute to Women’s Suffrage” (available now via Entertainment One)

Among the special guests on the recording are Madeleine Peyroux (vocals), Kurt Elling (vocals), Regina Carter (violin), Rapsody (rap), Harry Belafonte and Lalah Hathaway recreating speeches by Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth, respectively; and even a brief appearance by Roberta Flack on the album.

CLIPPETTES: Kirk Whalum presents the eighth annual “A Gospel According To Jazz Christmas” with John Stoddart, Kevin Whalum, Maysa, Adam Hawley and comedian Jonathan Slocumb on Dec. 6 at West Angeles Church Of God In Christ …

That same night, Terry Crews hosts the Spread Love, Not Hate Concert with Macy Gray and Rapsody at the Fonda Theatre; Trevor Noah brings his comedy to Staples Center; Fantasia sings at the Microsoft Theater; and Jingle Ball with Lizzo, BTS, French Montana, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and more is held at The Forum …

Questlove will direct a documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival to be called “Black Woodstock.” The film will feature unreleased footage of some of the performers including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staples Singers, Sly and the Family Stone and more …

Ziggy Marley, Randy Jackson and Sean Kingston are among the artists set for “The World’s Big Sleep Out” at the Rose Bowl on Dec. 7. The homelessness fundraiser is taking place in 49 other locations across the globe this day …

BET Networks have reached an agreement to televise the 51st NAACP Image Awards for the first time ever in February. The event recognizing contributions in the arts by people of color will continue to take place in Pasadena …

Morris Day will discuss the making of his new memoir “On Time: A Princely Life in Funk” with co-author David Ritz at the Grammy Museum at LA Live on Dec. 9. Scott Goldman moderates and the principles will sell and sign copies of the book afterwards. Also that night, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea (who surprises in “Queen & Slim”) will chat about his book “Acid for the Children” at The Bootleg Theatre; and Jaden & Willow Smith are in concert at Anaheim’s City National Grove …

Cyndi Lauper & Friends including Billy Porter, Kesha, Lily Tomlin, Margaret Cho, Gina Yashere, King Princess and Carson Kressley are “Home for the Holidays” Dec. 10 at The Novo; as Freda Payne sings her hits and more at Vibrato Grill & Jazz …

TC ON TV: Dec. 6 – “Truth Be Told’ (AppleTV+): Octavia Spencer portrays a true-crime podcasting media sensation in this new series boasting an impressive supporting cast of Aaron Paul, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tami Roman and Tracie Thoms. “The Real” (Syn): Tisha Campbell sits in at the table with guests BeBe Winans and Safaree. “Eddie Griffin: E-Niggma” (Showtime): The comic offers an intimate glimpse into the 10th year of his nightly Las Vegas residency while riffing on personal family situations and real-world issues. “The Late Show” (CBS): Pharrell Williams, the Weeknd

Dec. 7 – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC): Jennifer Lopez hosts with DaBaby as musical guest.

Dec. 8 – “Dear Santa, I Need A Date” (TV1): Ray J (“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”) and Reagan Gomez-Preston (“The Parent ‘Hood”) star in this Terri J. Vaughn directed holiday farce as siblings vying to bring a date home to please their parents. “Miss Universe 2019” (Fox): Steve Harvey returns to host live from Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios. “Ridiculousness” (MTV): Anderson .Paak “Supergirl” (CW): The network’s epic crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off here before moving to the other DC Comics series.

Dec. 9 – “A Family Reunion Christmas” (Netflix): The endearing new sitcom starring Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Richard Roundtree gets its first holiday special. “Beat Shazam” (Fox): Teams of cousins, military DJs and a father/daughter duo compete in the all-new “Santa Jamie” episode. “The Late Late Show” (CBS): Alicia Keys kicks off two weeks of guest hosts while James Cordon films “The Prom” and promotes “Cats.”

Dec. 10 – “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” (NBC): Ellen DeGeneres kicks off a new holiday tradition packed with heartwarming surprises for everyday deserving people from around the country and in-studio audience members. Helping with the incredible gifts are special guests Michelle Obama, Michael B. Jordan, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.

Dec. 12 – “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” (NBC): John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends.

TASTY QUIP: “I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously. And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.” – BILLY DEE WILLIAMS (who returns to the big screen as Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) to Esquire

