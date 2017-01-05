Twin toddlers killed in house fire

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Neighbors placed balloons and candles in front of the home where children normally played.

The windows that had been decorated with holiday lights were now blackened by smoke from a deadly house fire that broke out two days after Christmas, claiming the lives of twin toddlers who lived there.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department Arson and Counter-Terrorism section said in a statement that the official cause of the fire that took the lives of the 2-year-old twin boys on Dec. 27 is “undetermined.”

The first of several 911 calls came in at 9:05 p.m. reporting a structure fire with persons trapped at 806 E. 113th St. in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles

“The whole front was just flamed up, the whole window,” said Michael Green who lives directly across the street. “I don’t know how the fire didn’t travel through the whole house. … The whole top of the roof is burned too.”

Firefighting crews arrived to find the front portion of the home fully engulfed in flames. Eighty-six firefighters responded to the scene and confined the fire to the residence, putting out the flames in 20 minutes.

Doctors pronounced the twin boys dead at a hospital. The coroner’s office identified the toddlers as Brenton and Braeson Fortson. The boys’ father was hospitalized with critical facial burns, and a woman, believed to be the children’s grandmother, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A pregnant woman, believed to be the wife of the injured man and the children’s mother, escaped injury. A neighbor rescued a 4-year-old girl before the firefighters arrived.

Volunteers from the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team were dispatched to the scene and American Red Cross disaster action volunteers are providing the family with much-needed help.

“We do everything in our power to assist families following a tragedy like this,” said Erik Scott, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

On the morning following the fire, firefighters returned to the neighborhood with life and fire safety education partners MySafe:LA. As part of the Smoke Alarm Field Education (SAFE) program they installed more than 70 smoke alarms in homes throughout the neighborhood.

“We talked with neighbors and installed free, working alarms in their homes,” Scott said.

Los Angeles residents lacking working smoke alarms also have access to free installation by visiting www.mysmokealarm.org.

In its statement, LAFD officials said due to severe fire damage, the presence of smoke alarms and their functional status at the time of the fire could not be immediately determined. Investigators said the 70-year-old home was not equipped with optional residential fire sprinklers.

Green said the twin’s mom attended a candlelight vigil for the family which took place in front of the burned out home.

“I feel bad,” he said. “I would say [to the family] be strong. I feel your pain and hopefully everything will come out good.”