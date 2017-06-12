U.S. Department of Labor Files Injunction Against G Farms For Inhumane Treatment of Workers

G Farms, an Arizona company, has been accused of employee abuse. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained a preliminary injunction order against G Farms under the H-2A visa program. The program allowed the El Mirage, Arizona business to shelter its workers in mobile housings. However, G Farms has done the opposite of its claims.



Described as a labor camp, G Farms abused the H-2A visa program, which allows foreign workers to work in the United States. The business forced its workers to sleep in semi-truck trailers and buses, which were “in violation of numerous safety, sanitation, and fire code regulations.”



The shelters lacked proper ventilation and sanitation with soiled showers. They were often overcrowded and temperatures inside often ranged over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, employees were forced to work over 12 hours daily for very little pay. G Farms has been dubbed by the U.S. Department of Labor as “inhumane.”



The request for the injunction was filed on May 12, 2017. The preliminary injunction was granted by the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on May 19 and further investigation into G Farms will be conducted.



The treatment the G Farms workers put the H-2A visa program into question. While the agricultural program grants visas to businesses seeking foreign workers if they are short of domestic workers, the program itself opens the gates to possible exploitation by companies such as G Farms.



A staggering 3 million nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the workplace were reported by private industry employers in 2013 in regards to United States citizens. Under the H-2A visa program, there may be thousands more employees who have been injured or are suffering from illness but are forced to work because of greedy and inhumane corporations such as G Farms. Businesses and companies such as G Farms must be held accountable for their wrongdoings. No worker should be forced to work under such conditions.