Venice Family Clinic holds holiday party

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report

LOS ANGELES — The holiday gift-giving season came early for some 1,200 children who are patients of Venice Family Clinic when the nonprofit community health center hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Movie Dec. 7 at Cinemark’s Century 18 and XD Theatre at HHLA (formerly the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center).

The annual event raised funds for the community clinic’s programs for children, which provide educational, preventive and health care services through the clinic’s pediatric medicine programs and its Children First Early Head Start program. Patients and their families enjoyed treats, received gifts from Santa Claus and saw free showings of the movie, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” 

“Venice Family Clinic’s pediatric programs provide comprehensive care to children living in poverty, starting with their mothers’ pregnancies and continuing through their teen and into their adult years,” said Elizabeth Benson Forer, Venice Family Clinic CEO. “Children’s Holiday Movie offers our youngest patients and their families a festive holiday party and confirms the clinic’s commitment to strengthening families to improve their overall health and well-being.”

Children’s Holiday Movie was made possible this year thanks to many generous supporters and sponsors. 

