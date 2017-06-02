Venice Vietnam War mural is restored

VENICE — A restored Vietnam War POW/MIA mural that was vandalized last year was unveiled May 29, Memorial Day.

Vandals sprayed a thick sheen of silver paint over most of the names on the mural on May 26, 2016, with four monikers among the names found at the scene, authorities said.

Though most, if not all, of the paint was removed by volunteers before Memorial Day 2016, the mural had no protective anti-graffiti coating so some of the original mural was destroyed in the process.

“Neighbors in Venice and veterans throughout the region were disgusted by the criminal defacement of this mural,” said City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes Venice. “It took a focused and inclusive community effort to begin restoring the mural.”

The mural also was defaced as recently as March 17.

Last year’s vandalism moved dozens of volunteers to come together to clean off the graffiti. However, in the cleaning process, dozens of the 2,237 names were wiped away. The Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC) tracked the full list of names that were on the wall from the estate of the original artist.

The memorial consists of a mural that was painted in the early 1990s by artist Patrick Stewart, and it bears the names of soldiers counted as prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam.

Angel Castro, 24, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism in the case. In January, Castro was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of vandalism and robbery in connection with the incident.

Another vandal, Luis Daniel Medina, also known as “Pheb,” was arrested in September and charged with one felony count of vandalism with over $400 in damage and one misdemeanor count of possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti.