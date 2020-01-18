Community Local News News West Edition

Victim’s sisters file second lawsuit against Ed Buck

Posted on Author Cynthia Gibson 453 Views

LOS ANGELES — The sisters of Timothy Dean, the second gay black man found dead in the home of Ed Buck, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former West Hollywood resident. 

On the one-year anniversary of their brother’s death, Joann Campbell and Joyce Jackson, filed a lawsuit with complaints for damages that include wrongful death, sexual battery, assault, hate violence, drug dealer liability, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“My brother was not ready to die”, said a tearful Campbell last year at an event commemorating Dean’s birthday.  “He should be here. He should not be lying in a grave.” 

In the lawsuit, Jackson and Campbell state that Dean’s life was “abruptly and tragically cut short” Jan. 7, 2019 after being injected with a lethal dose of methamphetamine by Buck, “a wealthy white man who has a well-documented history of isolating black men for pervert and sexual encounters during which he injects them with crystal methamphetamine in the confines of a drug den in his West Hollywood apartment.”

According to the lawsuit Buck, 66, has contributed more than $500,000 to the election campaigns and legal defense funds of numerous county and city government officials and candidates since 2008.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit attorney Hussain Turk has filed against Buck. In February 2019, Turk and attorney Nana Gyamfi filed a wrongful death lawsuit for LaTisha Nixon, mother of Gemmel Moore. Moore was also found dead in Buck’s apartment from a lethal injection of meth in July 2017.

Nixon’s 11-count lawsuit included sexual battery, assault, battery, hate violence, drug dealer liability, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of civil rights. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Head Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum were also named in Nixon’s lawsuit.

“The issue of sexual violence has become very salient thanks to the #MeToo movement, but one of the failures of the movement is that really only wealthy, white women are trusted when they come forward with allegations,” said Turk in an interview. 

“Had the victims in this case been white or wealthy, then we firmly believe that the claims would have been taken much more seriously.”

Buck had a reputation among gay black men in West Hollywood. He was known for soliciting black men for sex in exchange for drugs and money. During investigator’s interviews, Buck’s alleged victims said he liked to engage in dangerous sexual fetishes. 

Several claimed Buck injected them with methamphetamine while they were sleeping, and two described incidents that amounted to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to court records. 

Buck was arrested last Sept. 11, after a 37-year-old man, identified only as Joe Doe, called 911 seeking medical treatment for a drug overdose. Doe said Buck gave him “two dangerously large” doses of meth on two occasions causing him to “suffer overdose effects” and then tried to prevent him from seeking help, but he managed to escape Buck’s apartment.  

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Buck with distributing methamphetamine that directly resulted in the overdose death of Moore. The criminal complaint is supported by a 21-page affidavit that outlines a disturbing pattern of Buck soliciting men for sex in exchange for drugs and money. 

Following the federal charges pressed against Buck, the L.A. County District’s Office filed three charges against Buck in state court. Charges included battery causing serious injury; administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. 

Buck remains in custody. He faces federal charges that carry a mandatory sentence of 20 years to life in prison and state charges that carry a maximum sentence of five years and eight months.

By Cynthia Gibson

Contributing Writer

Pluria

Related Articles
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Proposed legislation would overhaul MTA board

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — A bill authored by a Southeast area legislator that would drastically overhaul the governing board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been unanimously opposed by the Los Angeles City Council. The bill is state Sen. Tony Mendoza’s third attempt in two years to overhaul the board of the county’s transit agency and Read More…
L.A. Digest Uncategorized West Edition

L.A. DIGEST: UCLA black law students host gala

Posted on Author Wave Staff

BEVERLY HILLS — The Black Law Student Association at UCLA will host its annual gala, beginning with the red carpet at 6 p.m., April 4 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd. This year’s theme, “Champions of Change,” highlights the success of several community members. The event also will establish the first endowed scholarship for Read More…
Culver City Edition Education Lead Story West Edition

Former first lady encourages students heading to college

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

LOS ANGELES — Former first lady Michelle Obama led a raucous pep rally at UCLA May 1 for 10,000 high school seniors and transfer students in celebration of their moves into higher education, telling them to never stop dreaming of reaching loftier goals. “I had someone tell me you shouldn’t reach too high,” Obama — Read More…