Victim’s sisters file second lawsuit against Ed Buck

LOS ANGELES — The sisters of Timothy Dean, the second gay black man found dead in the home of Ed Buck, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former West Hollywood resident.

On the one-year anniversary of their brother’s death, Joann Campbell and Joyce Jackson, filed a lawsuit with complaints for damages that include wrongful death, sexual battery, assault, hate violence, drug dealer liability, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“My brother was not ready to die”, said a tearful Campbell last year at an event commemorating Dean’s birthday. “He should be here. He should not be lying in a grave.”

In the lawsuit, Jackson and Campbell state that Dean’s life was “abruptly and tragically cut short” Jan. 7, 2019 after being injected with a lethal dose of methamphetamine by Buck, “a wealthy white man who has a well-documented history of isolating black men for pervert and sexual encounters during which he injects them with crystal methamphetamine in the confines of a drug den in his West Hollywood apartment.”

According to the lawsuit Buck, 66, has contributed more than $500,000 to the election campaigns and legal defense funds of numerous county and city government officials and candidates since 2008.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit attorney Hussain Turk has filed against Buck. In February 2019, Turk and attorney Nana Gyamfi filed a wrongful death lawsuit for LaTisha Nixon, mother of Gemmel Moore. Moore was also found dead in Buck’s apartment from a lethal injection of meth in July 2017.

Nixon’s 11-count lawsuit included sexual battery, assault, battery, hate violence, drug dealer liability, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of civil rights. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Head Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum were also named in Nixon’s lawsuit.

“The issue of sexual violence has become very salient thanks to the #MeToo movement, but one of the failures of the movement is that really only wealthy, white women are trusted when they come forward with allegations,” said Turk in an interview.

“Had the victims in this case been white or wealthy, then we firmly believe that the claims would have been taken much more seriously.”

Buck had a reputation among gay black men in West Hollywood. He was known for soliciting black men for sex in exchange for drugs and money. During investigator’s interviews, Buck’s alleged victims said he liked to engage in dangerous sexual fetishes.

Several claimed Buck injected them with methamphetamine while they were sleeping, and two described incidents that amounted to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to court records.

Buck was arrested last Sept. 11, after a 37-year-old man, identified only as Joe Doe, called 911 seeking medical treatment for a drug overdose. Doe said Buck gave him “two dangerously large” doses of meth on two occasions causing him to “suffer overdose effects” and then tried to prevent him from seeking help, but he managed to escape Buck’s apartment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Buck with distributing methamphetamine that directly resulted in the overdose death of Moore. The criminal complaint is supported by a 21-page affidavit that outlines a disturbing pattern of Buck soliciting men for sex in exchange for drugs and money.

Following the federal charges pressed against Buck, the L.A. County District’s Office filed three charges against Buck in state court. Charges included battery causing serious injury; administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

Buck remains in custody. He faces federal charges that carry a mandatory sentence of 20 years to life in prison and state charges that carry a maximum sentence of five years and eight months.

