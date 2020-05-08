Vision Theatre fire clears way for the People’s Mural

By Cynthia Gibson

Contributing Writer

LEIMERT PARK — When the fire next to the Vision Theatre destroyed photographer Justin Jerrod Jackson’s mural, he saw an opportunity to create a new vision of Leimert Park Village.

The April 21 fire started at approximately 4:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, in the empty building next to the Vision Theatre. The fire engulfed the empty storefront and destroyed the east side of the barricade in front of the Vision Theatre where Jackson’s mural was.

Jackson heard about the fire from a friend who showed him an article with a photo of the blaze. As a former business owner and member of Leimert Park community, Jackson knew what the fire would do to the psyche of the community. He felt compelled to create a new mural as soon as the barricade wall was replaced.

“I didn’t want this burnt reminder of the fire and what caused it and that whole narrative about the encampments that go on in Leimert Park,” Jackson said. “It was an eyesore. So I just decided to put up another mural and I wanted to do it immediately.”

When the $35 million renovation of the Vision Theatre began in 2018, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs set up a barricade to cordon off the front of the theatre during construction. The department commissioned three local artists to create murals for the barricade. Jackson’s mural consisted of a dozen or so portraits of individuals that served the community. The mural was called “Enchanted Servers.”

Jackson wanted the new mural to be even more reflective the community. At his J3COLLECTIONS photography studio in Leimert Park Village, Jackson had acquired several years’ worth of photos. His idea was to use hundreds of individual photos to create one massive mosaic image of an individual that embodied the energy of Leimert Park. He wanted the mural to be the “People’s Mural.”

“It’s kind of a play on the African proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” Jackson said. “Even though this picture of one individual, when you walk up on it, you see that it’s a culmination of everyone in the community from the business owners, the local real estate agent, kids, even some of the people who are transient or homeless, some of them are in those photos as well because they’re part of the community.”

He took a chance placing his longtime friend, “Eugene,” as the individual featured in the mosaic. Eugene is a Leimert Park staple and Jackson had been photographing him for years. Eugene found out about the mural when a woman recognized him and showed him a picture of the mural.

“He was beyond flattered,” Jackson said. “He thought it was beautiful.”

The artist and subject recently did an Instagram Live video on the project.

Leimert Park Village property owner Ben Caldwell, who operates Kaos Network, located on the west side of the Vision Theatre, supported the idea of replacing the mural. Caldwell is the recipient of the Department of Cultural Affairs’ Art Activation Fund, which is used to support local “public improvement” projects. The fund was used to fabricate the new mural.

“He really did a good job,” Caldwell said. “The first mural only had a few people, but this one incorporates over 400 photographs and does a much better job of representing the community.”

James Burks, director of special projects and the Vision Theatre for the city department, commended Jackson for his stewardship and loyalty to Leimert Park Village. Burks was the first person Jackson approached for permission to replace the mural.

“He’s doing his part just by being respectful and putting the mural up again so quickly,” Burks said. “He knows the barricade is temporary during construction and the mural is also temporary. But he felt that it looked better than a burnt out spot.

“It just shows that when you create blight in our community, we want to do whatever we can within our power to remove the blight.”

The mural is Jackson’s only physical artwork. He said he would like to put up more reflective images around the city, particularly of African Americans, where there are more pictures of struggle than happiness.

“My role as the artist is to let people see what they look like,” he said. “That mural gives people that depiction. It’s a conversation piece, it’ not just something to put up.

“I definitely put some pride into it because I know people of Leimert Park are proud,” Jackson added.