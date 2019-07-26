‘Was the live-action ‘Lion King’ movie a good idea?’

Ellis Kim

Hacienda Heights

“I thought the ‘Lion King’ was particularly the same as the first. I didn’t think there was any surprise to it. … They could have added more things.”

Jeremiah Morrow

Peoria, Illinois

“I haven’t seen it yet, but the movies that we see growing up now have already been made in the past. … I feel like a lot of movies that were cartoons in the past are becoming live-action. … The live-action is getting better.”

Alita

Staten Island, New York

“I’m excited to see it. I absolutely think it was necessary to make a live-action movie. … I’m glad to see that Beyoncé is in it.”

Zay

Miami, Florida

“I feel like they should have probably left it alone because I really enjoyed the original ‘Lion King.’

Compiled by Sarah Jones-Smith in Koreatown.