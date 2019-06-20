Waters visits local hospital on healthcare weekend

INGLEWOOD — In support of House Democrats’ Healthcare Weekend of Action, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters hosted a health care roundtable at Centinela Hospital Medical Center June 15.

Centinela Hospital has served residents of Inglewood and the surrounding areas since 1924. Each year it provides health services to more than 140,000 patients and their families.

During the event, Waters, who chairs the House Committee on Financial Services and co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, met with physicians and key hospital stakeholders including interim CEO Mohammad Naser and Chief Medical Officer Dr.Paryus Patel,who presented and led an engaging discussion on the Trump administration’s efforts to weaken the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Waters also heard from health care professionals who are concerned about a wide range of issues, including the rising cost of prescription drugs, the future of Medicare and Medicaid and the strain placed on many hospitals and emergency rooms across the country because of funding decreases for programs like Medicaid, which assists hospitals that care for a disproportionate share of uninsured patients.

“I am so pleased to have led a lively and substantive discussion with physicians and health care professionals right here in our community at Centinela Hospital Medical Center about our fight to protect patients and ensure that working families, seniors, veterans, disabled Americans and people with preexisting conditions have the quality and affordable healthcare they deserve,” Waters said.

“My Democratic colleagues and I are on the frontlines fighting to lower prescription drug prices, strengthen the ACA, and protect Medicare, Medicaid, and pre-existing conditions coverage from attacks by congressional Republicans and the Trump administration.”

Waters outlined the efforts House Democrats have taken under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lower prescription drug prices, preserve pre-existing conditions protections and strengthen health care, including the passage of H.R.987 – Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act.

The bill will lower prescription drug prices, increase competition and protect people with pre-existing conditions. It also includes Rep. Waters’ amendment, which requires the Department of Health and Human Services to submit to Congress a report on the extent to which increases in prescription drug prices may have caused Medicare beneficiaries to forego recommended treatment, including failing to fill their prescriptions. H.R. 987, with Rep. Waters amendment included, was passed by the House of Representatives May 16 by a vote of 234 to 183.

