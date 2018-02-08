Watts collaborative wins $35 million state grant

WATTS — The community can flash a $35 million smile these days.

That’s because a collaborative of nonprofit organizations under the guidance of the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles was able snag a $35 million grant from the state’s Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) program that will green light the redevelopment of the Jordan Downs housing project, increase environmental space and bring in additional retail stores to the community.

“We’re making sure that current Jordan Downs residents will be able to move into those new units first before anything is demolished,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said during an official tree planting ceremony at Markham Middle School Feb. 1 that highlighted the grant award to the community of Watts. “Nobody will be displaced. It is the right thing to do and the right way to do it.”

According to its Transformative Climate Communities program application, a good chunk of the money ($14 million) would be allocated towards renewed housing efforts for those living in Jordan Downs. The rest of the funds would be spread out among environmental-friendly phases, including funds going to Walk/Bike Watts, (a projected $5 million), Mega-Watts Electric Vehicle Car Share ($2.8 million), Solar Watts ($1.5 million), and other entities such as Century Gateway Park and Community Healing Gardens at Markham Middle School (just over $385,000).

“These dollars aren’t just going to go towards housing,” Garcetti said. “It’s going to help us open up new green spaces and plant ‘How many trees? Four thousand and four hundred.’ A great space for bike routes, so you can get around on two wheels, and we’ve got some pretty cool folks who can get around with two wheels already here in Watts.”

Garcetti added: “We’re going to make sure that Watts becomes a player in the green energy revolution, because contrary to what you heard this week, there is no such thing as beautiful, clean coal. We’re getting off of coal in the city of Los Angeles, and we’re going with wind and solar and green energy that provides jobs to the middle class and that greens our earth as well. That is the future.”

The Watts Rising Collaborative, overseen by the California Strategic Growth Council, was one of three Los Angeles community-based applications considered for the state funding. Pacoima and South Los Angeles were the other two entities competing with the Watts Rising Collaborative for the state grant dollars.

The Watts Rising Collaborative has many components tied to it, including the Watts Leadership Council, City of Los Angeles, Restore Neighborhoods Los Angeles, TreePeople, From Lot to Spot, the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles, among others.

Nicole Landers, co-founder of the Community Healing Gardens at Markham Middle School, said the grant money is a game-changer for young people in the Watts community.

“To us, it represents the next generation of creating behavioral change for children of Watts to be stewards of the environment of health and well-being, to nurture themselves, to want to learn, to have a living craft in here that will go beyond Markham Middle School, but into their lives to show new career paths, to show how clean technology deployment in the garden can work in life and how you can get careers in solar and energy and water,” Landers said. “This is safe to show them what can be and what is possible right now.”