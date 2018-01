January 14, 1972

“Sanford and Son” debuts as a TV sitcom set in Watts, starring Redd Foxx and featuring mostly black actors, the first since “Amos and Andy.” The show, which emphasized a strong father-son bond, ultimately was named one of the best 100 TV shows of all time.

