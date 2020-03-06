Wende Museum presents inaugural transformation prize

CULVER CITY — Leaders of local nonprofit organizations gathered at the Wende Museum Feb. 26 for the first-ever Culver City Nonprofit Convening and the presentation of the inaugural Nonprofit Transformation Prize to the Achievable Foundation.

Representatives of more than 220 nonprofit organizations based in Culver City were invited to the Wende for panel discussions on topics such as the future of philanthropy, staff development and efforts to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion.

Speakers included Culver City Councilman Thomas Small, Mark Hower of Antioch University, Colin Diaz of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce, James Limbaugh of West Los Angeles College, Claire Peeps of the Durfee Foundation, Jim Herr of the Annenberg Foundation, Bob Lazzarini of Antioch University, former City Councilman Jim Clarke and Christine Glasco of Upward Bound House. Thomas Backer of Cal State Northridge moderated the discussion.

The program concluded with the presentation of the 2020 Nonprofit Transformation Prize to the Achievable Foundation by Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. The new annual prize is awarded to a Culver City nonprofit that serves vulnerable community members in a transformational way, such as starting an innovative new program or expanding the scope of their outreach.

The prize includes a $5,000 grant, funded for the first four years by a gift from Wende Museum board member Backer.

“The missions of museums are changing,” Backer said. “From free admission to becoming community hubs as public libraries have done, these changes are moving museums beyond community engagement to increasing accessibility and providing direct community services.

“As part of its commitment to the Culver City community, the Wende is proud to host this annual gathering where Culver City nonprofits can learn from and share resources with each other,” Backer added.

The Achievable Foundation, which addresses the needs of adults and children with developmental disabilities, was selected for the inaugural Nonprofit Transformation Award by a blue-ribbon committee of Culver City community leaders, including Joanna Brody, Jim Clarke, Rich Hibbs, Bob Lazzarini, Janet Levine, Janice Pober, Thomas Wilson and Debbi Winter.

The Culver City Nonprofit Convening was co-sponsored by Antioch University, Culver City Chamber of Commerce, the Wende Museum and West Los Angeles College.

The Wende Museum was founded in 2002 by Justinian Jampol, a native of Los Angeles and scholar of modern European history. Housed for more than a decade in an office park, the Wende moved in November 2017 to a new campus, a former National Guard Armory Building at 10808 Culver Blvd.

The one-acre campus is designed in a spirit of transparency and open access, to illuminate the lessons of this era — and of art, history and culture more broadly — for new generations.

