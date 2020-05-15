Wesson hands out early Mother’s Day care packages

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Mother’s Day came early for some women who received free care packages May 8 with groceries and toiletries from City Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr. and his staff. The event was accessible via drive-through and walk-up at Wesson’s 10th District office on Western Avenue.

Wesson said his Mother’s Day giveaway is an essential event for the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fifty percent of the people from this community are out of work,” Wesson said. “We have to eat everyday. Anything we can do to make it easier for our residents, we’re going to do that.”

Those receiving the care packages were grateful.

“It’s a blessing for me,” said Kerrie Thomas of Downey. “My husband passed away and there’s nobody but me. With a little bit of food and rent to pay, I got nothing. I don’t have to go out and look for cans today.”

Sharon Williams of Los Angeles was also grateful for her care package.

“This giveaway means a lot to me,” she said. “I really appreciate everything Mr. Wesson does for us throughout the year.”

Marco Dominguez and his wife from East L.A. said they have four children, and the care package made her feel happy.

Wesson handed some of the grateful mothers their care packages himself. One mother drove off and yelled to him, “I appreciate you, Mr. Wesson.” He waved and yelled back, “I appreciate you.”

Wesson said this is a good time to be doing more for the people of Los Angeles.

“People need help and to know that people give a damn about them,” he said. “We’ve been doing this since the virus hit. I’m like a plant. A plant needs sun, and I need people. I have to stay connected to the people that I love.”

Wesson has coordinated other successful pandemic events such as delivering senior meals, baby diapers and masks to residents of his district.

“Now more than ever your local government is here to support you,” said Jasmyne Cannick, a special assistant to Wesson. “Events like this are on par with what people expect to see from their elected officials.”

“Your government is supposed to stand up, do more, inspire and breed hope,” Wesson added. “That’s what we’re doing here. We’re in this together.”