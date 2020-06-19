Westchester Rotary Club to present scholarships June 24

WESTCHESTER — The Rotary Club of Westchester will present a variety of scholarship awards to some of the area’s best and brightest high school students during a special “drive-through” ceremony and parade beginning at 12:30 p.m. June 24 at the Westchester Family YMCA Annex at 8020 Alverstone Ave.

The public is invited to join in the celebration by making signs, decorating cars and joining a parade through the parking lot. The event also will honor local teachers who were provided with Teacher Mini-Grants of $500 each by the club.

Among the scholarship recipients will be Rickey McGregor, Madison Brown, Elon Morris, Dere Je Assefa, Ashanti Salazar and Lenny Marquez.

McGregor, who attends St. Bernard High School, earned the $2,000 Jim Hill Memorial Scholarship, which is given to a graduating high school senior who demonstrates outstanding leadership in community service, resides in Westchester or Playa del Rey and/or attends Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet or St. Bernard.

Brown, who also attended St. Bernard, earned the $2,000 Kriston Palomo Scholarship, given to a graduating senior who has actively participated in an athletic program, participated in community service and maintained at least a 3.0 grade point average.

Morris, attended Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet and earned the $2,000 Jerry Madera Scholarship, given to a graduating senior with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 who demonstrates leadership and participates in community service.













Assefa attended Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet, and earned the $2,000 Judy Young First Generation College Scholarship, given to a graduating senior who is the first of his or her generation to attend college and has a demonstrated financial need.

Salazar earned the $500 St. Bernard High School Interact Scholarship, which is given annually to a graduating St. Bernard senior who is a member of Interact Club, demonstrates leadership in community service and lives by Rotary’s Four-Way Test.

Marquez earned the $500 Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnet Interact Scholarship, which is given annually to a graduating senior who is a member of Interact Club, demonstrates leadership in community service and lives by Rotary’s Four-Way Test.

“These students are amazing examples of the incredible future leaders that come from right here in our community,” Westchester Rotary President Darlene Fukuji said. “We are very proud to help them get their college careers off to a good start with these scholarships.”

Fukuji and the Rotary Club of Westchester will also use the event to present Teacher Mini-Grants of $500 to seven teachers for use in their classrooms during the 2020-21 school year.

Hedako Brown and Amber Spence of St. Jerome Catholic School weregiven the grant to purchase stability balls and bouncy bands for their students.

“In order to effectively improve my classroom routine, the stability balls, bouncy bands, and wiggle seats will significantly assist my students who move often in their seat,” Brown said. “These flexible seating arrangements allow students to positively re-direct their energy while still learning.”

Spence added, “I hope to see a reduction in the number of times I speak with students for being disruptive either because of talking or being out of their seat.”

Farrah Cocozza and Theodore Fortier of Westport Heights Elementary School) received their grant for the purchase of more diverse reading materials and flexible seating options.

“I believe my students will have more ownership of their reading when the book’s characters look like them,” Cocozza said. “Since Literature Circle Time may be up to 60 minutes in length, the requested flexible seating options will provide an option for those students who may be struggling and/or find it difficult to sit completely still.”

Jessica Oney of the WISH Charter School received a grant for the purchase of math manipulatives.

“Items like counting blocks to represent decimals, and fraction tiles to ‘show’ us pieces of a whole will help cement the challenging concepts that we are working with in our fifth-grade year,” Oney said. “Our students range in abilities and understanding, and our learners that are behind and not understanding the fundamentals of math, need manipulatives to be able to ‘touch’ the concepts and hopefully fill the learning gaps that they have.”

Jordann Ojeda of the WISH Charter School received a grant to purchase of grade-appropriate reading materials, workbooks for dyslexic students and materials to support interest in reading.

“I would love to buy materials at their level that they are actually interested in and connect to,” she said.

Kalema Brown Fisher of the Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets received a grant to purchase an Apple TV.

“This technology will also assist me in addressing the various visual, auditory and kinesthetic needs of my students,” Fisher said. “Generally speaking, students are not as digitally literate as they should be.”

“All told, we will be handing out $9,000 in scholarships to local students and an additional $3,500 to local teachers,” Fukuji said. “We are hopeful that the community will come out on Wednesday and join us to salute these outstanding students and educators.”

