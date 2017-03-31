Westwood church won’t receive historic site designation

LOS ANGELES — The City Council unanimously decided March 28 to abandon an effort to add a church in Westwood to the list of historic-cultural monuments, avoiding a possible ugly legal battle.

Councilman Paul Koretz introduced a motion in February that sought the designation for the Twenty-eighth Church of Christ, Scientist property at 1018 S. Hilgard Ave., which he said the congregation was seeking to sell.

Koretz claimed then that the church’s owners were making illegal maneuvers with the property, while representatives of the church contended the historical designation would be unlawful because religious institutions have the legal right to object to the application of local preservation laws if it would cause a financial hardship.

The church’s lawyer threatened a lawsuit if the city made the designation, and the City Council met recently behind closed doors with the city attorney to discuss the situation.

Koretz said the lawsuit threat was part of the reason for the council’s 14-0 vote to abandon the designation plan, but also because the church was negotiating with some organizations that could preserve the building.

“I think it’s an open legal question, but I think what we were really seeking was an opportunity to have the Christian Scientist church negotiate with organizations that are willing to preserve the property,” Koretz told City News Service. “And I think that motion generated that ability. And so I think good faith conversations are happening, and that’s all we can really ask. And in exchange for that, we agreed to withdraw the motion.”

Koretz said he does not plan to seek the designation even if the church does not find a buyer that would preserve the property.

“They are already having those conversations in good faith. We know if those conversations don’t bear fruit, then that property is going to cease to exist,” he said. “We recognize that we’ll have fewer legal hassles over it, but we’ll have a chance to save the property.”

At the Feb. 24 City Council meeting, Koretz said the church had given conflicting indications about what it was going to do with the land, as it had filed papers with the city seeking to demolish the main building, but had separately filed papers for a potential partial sale of the property.

The church’s lawyer had said in a letter to the council that the church leadership wants to tear down its main building and move worship services to a smaller building in order to cut costs.

But Koretz also said the city had been presented with real estate advertisements for the sale and development of the property.

“This piecemealing is unlawful and shows bad faith in working with the city and the Westwood community,” Koretz said in February. “The lack of transparency has caused many to question if all options have been fully explored.”

The church’s lawyer, Victor de la Cruz, argued that the designation would be against state law.

“According to government code section 37361, if a religious institution objects to the application of local preservation laws in a public forum, on the grounds that the application may lead it to suffer substantial hardship, which is likely to deprive it of economic return on its property or the reasonable use of its property if furtherance of its religious mission, then those laws do not apply to it,” de la Cruz said in February.

De la Cruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the council’s latest vote.

Survey LA, the citywide historic resources survey, has labeled the church — built in 1955 — as an excellent example of New Formalist institutional architecture.