‘What can be done to improve our education system?’

STREET BEAT

Courtland Crockett

Leimert Park

“The schools need money.”

Judy Oliver

Los Angeles

“We have to have dedicated teachers and parents being involved with their children and helping them on a daily basis. And we need to put discipline back into schools.”

Lashunda Gilbert

Inglewood

“More teachers and smaller classrooms.”

David Larry

Leimert Park

“Make it mandatory that parents donate a few hours a week to help out, grade papers, clean up the school and help kids get to and from home. If parents know other parents, the children will behave differently.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Baldwin Village.