Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Local News Lynwood Press Northeast Edition Opinion Street Beat The Press West Edition

‘What can be done to improve our education system?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 434 Views

STREET BEAT

Courtland Crockett

Leimert Park 

“The schools need money.”

Judy Oliver

Los Angeles 

“We have to have dedicated teachers and parents being involved with their children and helping them on a daily basis. And we need to put discipline back into schools.” 

Lashunda Gilbert

Inglewood 

“More teachers and smaller classrooms.”

David Larry

Leimert Park 

“Make it mandatory that parents donate a few hours a week to help out, grade papers, clean up the school and help kids get to and from home. If parents know other parents, the children will behave differently.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon in Baldwin Village.

Pluria

Related Articles
Entertainment Lead Story Music West Edition

Dr. Dre pledges $10 million to Compton High project

Posted on Author Anne Artley, Contributing Writer

COMPTON — Music mogul and former N.W.A. member Dr. Dre wants to give back to the city he once called home. He has pledged $10 million to help build a performing arts complex at the new Compton High School campus. Construction is slated to begin in 2020. “This will not only close the achievement gap, Read More…
L.A. Digest West Edition

L.A. DIGEST: Price marks opening of latest park

Posted on Author Wave Staff

LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr., the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and hundreds of local children gathered on April 30 to celebrate the grand opening of Vermont Gage Park — a $1.7 million, inclusive playground that unites children of all abilities. The new park was designed by Shane’s Inspiration, Read More…
Culver City Edition

Culver City High implements Character Counts program

Posted on Author Wave Staff

CULVER CITY — Culver City High School started implementing the Character Counts program this school year. This program is based on the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. Each pillar reflects an important part of being a successful adult, a district spokesperson said English teacher Darrin Dennis is one of Read More…