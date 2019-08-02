‘What can be done to stop mass public shootings?’

STREET BEAT

“That’s pretty hard to do. … What you have to do is make the laws tougher for people who use guns. Don’t be nice.” Bruce Errington

Los Angeles

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that mental health needs to be a priority. … We need to better control guns.” Gioveanna Azevedo

Brazil

“People are always going to have guns and they’re going to go around shooting each other. What’s going to stop that? Someone with a weapon who can actually do it.”

Vinny

Chicago

“Gun control is a really good idea. Minimizing the types of weapons that are out there.”

Kris

Los Angeles

Compiled by Sarah Jones-Smith in Koreatown.

“There is an outstanding amount of gun shooting and mass shootings in the U.S. … I just don’t think it’s needed, personally, unless it’s super necessary.”

Angell

Palmdale