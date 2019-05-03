Community Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Local News Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

What can we do to make streets safer for pedestrians?

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 1463 Views

STREET BEAT: 

Annalee Jones

Baldwin Hills 

“I like when the traffic lights have you walk before the light turns green. Normally a car won’t stop right away so if a pedestrian is walking, it is better they go first before the light turns green.”

Vanessa Turner

Los Angeles

“Everyone should stop looking at their cell phones. … Stop texting and start paying attention to everyone and everything.”

Betty Smith

Los Angeles 

“People don’t care about pedestrians they just run and hit them and keep going. Put them in jail, let them serve time.”

Milton Staley

Los Angeles 

“Motorists behind the wheel need to be focused and treat the pedestrians as one of their loved ones. A vehicle can be a weapon.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

