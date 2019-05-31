Culver City Edition Local News Opinion Street Beat West Edition

‘What could the city do to improve your neighborhood?’

Posted on Author Kristina Dixon 345 Views

STREET BEAT

Earl Martin

Los Angeles

“Apartments need more upkeep. The landlords are slow on cutting the grass and fixing plumbing. And if you want to request your apartment needs painting, it takes forever.”

Heaven Crouch

Los Angeles 

“There should be more policing to stop the high crime rate and guns need to be taken away.”

Debra Ruffin

Los Angeles 

“Bring back our supermarkets. Stop building and make the housing affordable. That’s why we have people on the streets.”

Vernell Sexton

Los Angeles 

“They can offer more programs to the kids. When I grew up there were a lot more educational and skill programs. There is nothing to offer them now.” 

Bear Gipson

Los Angeles 

“They need to fix the police brutality. They harass us.”

Jasmine Sexton

Los Angeles 

“Taxes are going to the government to build on Crenshaw. Those taxes needs to go to people who need shelter.”

Judith Patterson

Los Angeles 

“We need to open a soup kitchen for the homeless. We need food to survive. People are dying on the streets.”

Sheryl Brooks-Nash 

Los Angeles 

“We can start with more quality restaurants and retail establishments. … There seems to be a problem with our leadership here getting development up and going in this neighborhood.”

Compiled by Kristina Dixon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. 

Pluria

Related Articles
L.A. Digest West Edition

L.A. DIGEST: Tommy the Clown to mark 25th anniversary

Posted on Author Wave Staff

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Tommy the Clown will celebrate 25 years of entertaining people at the USC Galen Center, 3400 S. Figueroa St., starting with a red carpet at 6 p.m. The 25-year anniversary event is sponsored by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, USC Civic Engagement, BHS Family Health Center and Black Diamonds Drill Team Read More…
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lynwood Press Northeast Edition Opinion Street Beat The Press

‘What do you think of the Republican presidential contenders so far?’

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

Compiled by Arnold Adler outside the Bellflower Post Office.  
Entertainment Lead Story Television West Edition

Documentary shows higher expectations lead to success

Posted on Author Billie Jordan, Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Young men living in gang-infested inner cities is commonplace in most large cities in the country. Not so common are the stories of the few who make it out. As Krishaun Branch was completing his final year of college, his 17-year-old younger brother was shot to death in their hometown of Read More…