‘What was your favorite movie of 2019?’

STREET BEAT
Elijah Mackey
Inglewood
“‘Harriet.’ It has meaning, it’s our own people. The lead is tremendous. … We need to celebrate black movies and ignore the controversy.”
Michael C.
Culver City
“‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ I love L.A. movies because they remind me of home.”
Faheem F.
Inglewood
“‘Queen and Slim,’ because it showed black people. [It had] an all black perspective.”
Eboney R.
South Los Angeles
“I don’t watch movies like that, but I heard ‘Queen and Slim’ was great.”
Compiled by Quinci Legardye on Market Street in Inglewood.