‘What was your favorite movie of 2019?’

Posted on Author Quinci Legardye 299 Views

Elijah Mackey

Inglewood

“‘Harriet.’ It has meaning, it’s our own people. The lead is tremendous. … We need to celebrate black movies and ignore the controversy.”

Michael C.

Culver City

“‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’ I love L.A. movies because they remind me of home.”

Faheem F.

Inglewood

“‘Queen and Slim,’ because it showed black people. [It had] an all black perspective.”

Eboney R.

South Los Angeles

“I don’t watch movies like that, but I heard ‘Queen and Slim’ was great.”

Compiled by Quinci Legardye on Market Street in Inglewood.

