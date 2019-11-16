‘What would you like to see done to improve traffic?’

STREET BEAT
Maria Diaz
Riverside
“We can do … license plate restrictions where certain cars can drive certain hours because everything is really packed all the time. Or maybe … better parking availability cause I feel like parking is a big issue that causes a lot of traffic.”
Rachel Cardenas
Los Angeles
“ … The commute is an hour and a half anywhere from point A to point B, you know what I mean. Improve public transportation.”
Darold Robinson
Los Angeles
“Maybe if some people start taking the bus more that will help. Fix some of these streets, smooth them out a bit. There are some deep holes in the streets tearing up these cars.
Mohamad Karout
Lebanon
“Make more roads, better public transportation, more frequent buses.”
Compiled by Ashley Orona in Koreatown.