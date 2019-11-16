Opinion Street Beat

‘What would you like to see done to improve traffic?’

Posted on

STREET BEAT

Maria Diaz

Riverside

“We can do … license plate restrictions where certain cars can drive certain hours because everything is really packed all the time. Or maybe … better parking availability cause I feel like parking is a big issue that causes a lot of traffic.” 

Rachel Cardenas

Los Angeles

“ … The commute is an hour and a half anywhere from point A to point B, you know what I mean. Improve public transportation.” 

Darold Robinson

Los Angeles

“Maybe if some people start taking the bus more that will help. Fix some of these streets, smooth them out a bit. There are some deep holes in the streets tearing up these cars. 

Mohamad Karout

Lebanon

“Make more roads, better public transportation, more frequent buses.”

Compiled by Ashley Orona in Koreatown.

