Whittier approves public artwork for York Field

WHITTIER — The City Council Aug. 27 approved the Cultural Arts Commission’s June 24 recommendation for an Art in Public Places project at York Field Sports Complex, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, and directed city staff to seek proposals from qualified artists at a cost of up to $200,000.

The council vote was 5-0, a city clerk spokesperson said.

Greg Alaniz, director of parks, recreation and community services, noted in a written report to the council that York Field was previously recommended by the city’s Art In Public Places Committee last November after a visit to four sites in October.

Those sites were Whittier Boulevard and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, York Field, Colima Road and Whittier Boulevard and Whittier Boulevard at Valley Home Avenue

“Following discussion and on-site inspection, it was decided [by the committee] that York Field is the most advantageous site for the new art piece.

“The facility receives more than 125,000 visitors annually. York Field is not only home to Whittier’s adult softball program; but also to Pony Baseball and at times, Whittier Girls Softball. In addition, York Field is the venue for the annual Pony World Series, which draws teams from across the United States as well as foreign countries,” Alaniz said in his report.

“The total cost is to include the art piece itself, as well as all required site preparation, lighting and any necessary landscape modifications,” he added.

Alaniz said the Art in Public Places Committee at its May meeting recommended placement of the potential art piece in the planter located at the main entrance of the facility. This proposed area currently has several trees and vegetation, which could potentially be incorporated into the overall art piece setting.

The Whittier Art in Public Places law, approved in 2016, requires developers to place an artwork at the exterior of their projects if the project is valued at $250,000 or more. Cost of the art must be l.5 percent of the value of the project or at least $20,000.

If developers choose not to place the art work on their sites, they may pay the city an in lieu fee to place an art work on municipal sites.

