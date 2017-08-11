Whittier council approves ordinance banning marijuana

WHITTIER — The City Council Aug. 8 took the first formal step to prohibit all commercial and medical marijuana operations by approving an ordinance to that effect.

It will become official after a second reading, tentatively set for Sept. 12, Assistant City Clerk Rigo Garcia said. The council vote was 4-1.

The ordinance does not address requiring permits to grow up to six marijuana plants in a private home as is permitted by Proposition 64, the voter-approved state initiative which allows the use and sale of recreational marijuana, Garcia said, but noted that council has required additional information from city staff on the subject.

Councilman Robert Henderson was the sole dissenter, saying medical marijuana has been known to ease pain. Medical marijuana is not permitted under the ordinance, which was supported by seven persons at the public hearing. One person spoke in favor of recreational marijuana use, Garcia said.

Cities may approve commercial marijuana operations in their limits by issuing permits and taxing the businesses or they may ban them. So far, the cities of Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs have banned marijuana operations.

Cerritos also requires permits for in-home cultivation.

Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, permits persons 21 year and older to cultivate up to six plants indoors and specifically prohibits cities and counties from completely prohibiting indoor cultivation for non-medical use, but allows cities and counties to completely ban cultivation outdoors upon the grounds of a private residence, said Conal McNamara, Whittier’s director of community development in a written report to the council.

The act also expressly allows cities and counties to enact and enforce reasonable regulations to regulate the indoor cultivation of marijuana for non-medical use, he noted.

At the April 11 City Council meeting, Councilman Josue Alvarado suggested that staff, in conjunction with the Police Department and city attorney, analyze potential regulations designed to protect children from the dangers posed by indoor cultivation.

Reasonable regulations might include a permitting scheme that requires each cultivator to obtain a city permit prior to beginning cultivation that prohibits cultivation in homes where children reside and that requires regular inspections to verify compliance.

While the regulations would be designed to protect children residing in homes where marijuana is cultivated, McNamara said that after meeting with the police chief and city attorney, it was decided not worth pursuing.