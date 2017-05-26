Whittier council delays action on library bond issue

WHITTIER — The City Council May 23 delayed a decision on whether to place a $22 million bond issue to pay for the expansion of the 58-year-old Central Library on the Nov. 7 or June 5, 2018 ballot.

The decision was postponed to June 27 because Councilman Robert Henderson was absent, Assistant City Clerk Rigo Garcia said.

In a report to the council, Paymaneh Maghsoudi, director of library services, said a poll conducted by Godbe Research in March found 67 to 68 percent in favor of the bond issue either at the school board elections Nov. 7 or the June 5 state primary.

Other issues include a ballot argument by a council member supporting the bond issue, ballot rebuttal arguments, preparation of an impartial analysis by the city attorney, an outreach plan to residents and a budget adjustment.

The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters office has estimated a cost of $246,500 to run the election Nov. 7 or $103,200 for the June election. In either case, the city would pay an additional $30,000 for materials and services from the city.

Although more expensive, because of fewer ballot entities to share the cost, a Nov. 7 date would include only area school districts and provide better visibility to the library bond issue, Maghsoudi told the council.

She noted that the 2018 state primary will have a large field of county and state races, which could take the spotlight off the library bonds. In addition, there could be lower voter turnout if the state races are dominated by only Democratic candidates.

Final action to call the Nov. 7 election and begin the process is July 25.

Final action to call for the June 5, 2018 election is next Feb. 13.

Maghsoudi said the council must set priorities for bringing the library, located in the Civic Center on Washington Avenue between Penn and Mar Vista streets, to meet 21st century library standards. Bond funds could not be taken by the state, she added.