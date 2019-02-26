East Edition Herald American Lead Story The Press

Whittier Narrows Dam needs $600 million upgrade

Posted on Author City News Service 329 Views

LOS ANGELES — Researchers and engineers warn that California may be due for rain of biblical proportions — what experts call an ARkStorm.

Scientists call it California’s “other big one” and say it could cause three times as much damage as a major earthquake ripping along the San Andreas Fault, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The rare mega-storm, which some say is rendered all the more inevitable by climate change, would last for weeks and send more than 1.5 million people fleeing as floodwaters inundated cities and formed lakes in the Central Valley and Mojave Desert, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials estimate the structural and economic damage from an ARkStorm (for Atmospheric River 1,000) would amount to more than $725 billion statewide, according to the newspaper.

In heavily populated areas of the Los Angeles Basin, epic runoff from the San Gabriel Mountains could rapidly overwhelm a flood control dam on the San Gabriel River and unleash floodwaters from Pico Rivera to Long Beach, says a recent analysis by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cited by The Times.

In a series of recent public hearings, corps officials told residents that the 60-year-old Whittier Narrows Dam no longer meets the agency’s tolerable-risk guidelines and could fail in the event of a very large, very rare storm, such as the one that devastated California more than 150 years ago.

Specifically, federal engineers found that the Whittier Narrows structure could fail if water were to flow over its crest or if seepage eroded the sandy soil underneath. In addition, unusually heavy rains could trigger a premature opening of the dam’s massive spillway on the San Gabriel River, releasing more than 20 times what the downstream channel could safely contain within its levees.

In the event of a rare storm, the Whittier Narrows Dam could overflow and erode. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a proposal to protect it in such an event.

The corps is seeking up to $600 million in federal funding to upgrade the 3-mile-long dam and say the project has been classified as the agency’s highest priority nationally, due to the risk of “very significant loss of life and economic impacts,” The Times reported.

The funding will require congressional approval, Doug Chitwood, lead engineer on the project, told the newspaper.

Standing atop the 56-foot-tall dam recently, Chitwood surveyed the sprawl of working-class homes, schools and commercial centers about 13 miles east of Los Angeles and said, “All you see could be underwater.”

The dam, which stretches from Montebello to Pico Rivera and crosses both the San Gabriel and Rio Hondo rivers, is one of a number of flood control facilities overseen by the corps. Throughout much of the year, it contains little water.

A government study, however, used computer models to estimate the effects of 900-year, 7,500-year and 18,000-year storm events. In each case, catastrophic flooding could extend from Pico Rivera to Long Beach, inundating cities including Artesia, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Carson, Cerritos, Commerce, Compton, Cypress, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Lynwood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Rossmoor, Santa Fe Springs, Seal Beach and Whittier. Officials say as many as 1 million people could be affected. 

Among the communities hardest hit in a dam failure would be Pico Rivera, a city of about 63,000 people immediately below the dam. Downey could see 15 feet of water; Santa Fe Springs, 10 feet.

From City News Service

Pluria

Related Articles
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Local News Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

State may raise gas tax, vehicle users fees

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Drivers in California could pay higher gas taxes and vehicle user fees under a series of options being considered by state lawmakers to raise as much as $59 billion over the next decade to pay for repairs to roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure throughout the state, officials said Friday. Assembly Speaker Read More…
Lead Story West Edition

County to transform Magic Johnson Park

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

WILLOWBROOK — The county Board of Supervisors Feb. 23 approved a master plan to transform a 104-acre park named for Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Magic Johnson. As envisioned, the park — once the site of the Athens petroleum tank farm — will include an aquatic center and several other water-themed elements such as a Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition West Edition

New city website rates cleanliness of streets, alleys

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — A city website rating the cleanliness of streets and alleys across Los Angeles identified neighborhoods in South Los Angeles, Wilmington, East Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley as among those most in need of sprucing up. Mayor Eric Garcetti joined City Council members and city sanitation officials to unveil the CleanStat Read More…