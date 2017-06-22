Who’s on the clock? NBA draft day finally arrives

The NBA draft is finally here. College prospects are gearing up to hear their name called June 22 with the opportunity of a lifetime ahead of them.

They will play in the most competitive basketball league in the world, the National Basketball Association, against the world’s best players.

It seems that every team this year is trying to be a competitive match for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Will teams be able to close the gap?

The Warriors will again be the team to beat as they appear to be far ahead of the second best team, the Cavaliers. NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant has decided to opt out of his contract so the Warriots can re-sign their other superstar, Stephen Curry. Durant will be re-signing with Golden State with the mission to win multiple championships.

The Cavaliers on the other hand just parted ways with their general manager, David Griffin, the team announced June 19. Griffin’s contract was up at the end of June, and after extensive talks with owner Dan Gilbert, no agreement was reached.

On top of firing Griffin, the Cavaliers have no draft picks this year. We know they cannot beat the Warriors with the team they currently have assembled, so it will be interesting to see how they attempt to improve their roster with very little room with which to work.

The NBA draft is no stranger to surprises. The first surprise came June 19 when the Boston Celtics finalized a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to swap early picks. The 76ers had the third pick in the draft and the Celtics had the number one pick.

The 76ers are now expected to take Markelle Fultz from Washington with the number one pick. If he indeed goes number one, he will be going to a young team with little experience but lots of early draft picks. It could be great for Fultz by forcing him to showcase his greatness early because he will have a lot of pressure to perform at a high level. For that same reason, it could all go wrong.

With Fultz projected to go to Philadelphia, Boston will most likely go with Josh Jackson with the third pick. Boston acquired the first overall pick from the Brooklyn Nets in the 2014 trade that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets.

Jackson would be a great addition to the Celtics. They are in need of a player of his caliber. The Celtics really like Fultz, but they already have a point guard in Isaiah Thomas so what would benefit them more is a big wing player. They need to go bigger with Jackson or even Jayson Tatum.

Both players are forwards and would fit in great with Boston. Being a defensive-minded team, I would lean towards Jackson. He gives what is required on the defensive end and on the offensive side; he fits in with the Boston scheme by being able to score many different ways and having defensive versatility.

He still needs improve his free throws and develop his three-point shooting but that will come. Jackson had 12 double-doubles and 220 field goals, both Kansas freshman records.

Assuming Boston selects Jackson, Tatum should definitely be going to the Phoenix Suns with the number four pick. Tatum is an isolation player, which is very important in the league. He has the ability to score by himself with the outside shot or by posting up. He is an excellent free throw shooter and with his basketball IQ, he can get to the free throw line when he needs to.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers, UCLA star Lonzo Ball has declared this is where he wants to be and this is where we want him. He has exceptional vision in the full-court and half-court and will make everyone around him better while still providing opportunities for himself. With his vision, he is able to make the right passes, similar to LeBron James.

He handles, shoots and he’s big enough to get into the lane and finish at the basket. The thing he should focus on is his size. Can his body withstand a full season with the beating he will endure as a point guard? If he continues to work on that, he could be an elite player in the NBA and put the Lakers back on the top where they belong.

Shaquita Newton is a sports blogger. She can be reached at superstarproductions622@gmail.com.