Woman signs coronavirus news for deaf community

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Residents tuning into the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health daily updates on the coronavirus recently have become familiar with Rorri Burton.

Burton is a sign language interpreter who can be seen translating the words of Dr. Barbra Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis, Dr. Kevin McGowan, Dr. Christina Ghaly and other officials who deliver the latest COVID-19 news on a daily basis.

Burton has been attracting the attention of the public with her trademark glasses and signature long braids, her energetic rapid-fire hand movements and animated facial expressions.

“The deaf community has been sending feedback to my agency and the County Department of Public Health and they are saying ‘Thank you for representing us,’” Burton said.

Burton, who has been practicing American sign language for 30 years, has become part of the news herself recently, being interviewed by both KNBC4 and ABC7.

Comedian David Spade and gossip columnist Perez Hilton have posted her sign language skills on their Instagram accounts as well.

Hilton even added rap music to Burton’s skills and posted a colorful rainbow that surrounds her head like a crown.

“I’d like to thank all the fabulous interpreters that have been doing such a wonderful job during this dark time,” Hilton wrote. “You have brought needed information and light!”

Burton, whose instagram handle is instagram@blackterplife, said she is shocked by all the attention she has been receiving.

“Sign language interpretation is overwhelmingly a white person’s career,” she said, adding that there are few African-American sign language interpreters in Los Angeles. “To see a black woman interpreting in such a public high-profile situation is rare. I feel the weight of that and it is definitely on my mind. With that comes negative comments.

“Some people said things on the Department of Public Health live stream like, ‘She’s gangbanging and throwing up her set’ or ‘She’s about to Crip walk off the stage.’”

Burton, who is originally from Chicago, taught deaf students there for 10 years.

“But I got tired of those Chicago winters,” she said. “The cold and windy ‘hawk’ in Chicago will chill you all the way to the bone.”

There is one thing she misses about Chicago.

“The food in Chicago is unmatched. I really miss it,” she said.

Burton said she is currently signed up with 20 sign language agencies that keep her busy. She has worked as a sign language interpreter for USC, the California State University system and the Los Angeles Unified School District, as well as Disneyland, Universal Studios and various cruise lines.

“On a given day, I might work for USC for a couple of hours, then go to a doctors’ appointment to sign for a client,” she said.

Sometimes her assignments take her to unusual places.

“I worked at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and was chased down with a saw, threatened and scared within an inch of my life,” she said. “I haven’t screamed or laughed so hard in a long time.”

Burton, 43, has been working as a sign language interpreter for the county Department of Public Health since March 17. She said a brief preparation session takes place before the interpreters appear on air that is filmed at the county Hall of Administration downtown.

“All of the interpreters get to the building a half hour before the broadcast to read the speaker’s list,” Burton said. “Then we adjust our ear devices so that we can better hear what the speakers are saying.

“There’s a stage manager who briefs us on the day’s topics,” she added. “Then we have to stand on our marks to make sure everything is as it should be.”

As far as reporting daily on the coronavirus epidemic, Burton said she is proud that she is keeping the deaf community informed and added that she is practicing safety procedures to avoid catching the coronavirus.

“I wash my hands and use sanitizer before I go onstage,” she said. “I am using common sense and following the COVID-19 guidelines that have been distributed to the public.”

Burton’s interest in sign language was rooted at an early age.

“My mother was fascinated with sign language and I don’t know why,” she said. “I have very early memories of watching a sign language show with her on television called ‘Signing with Cyndy.’ Cyndy used sign language to sign songs. You can still see episodes of her show on YouTube.”

Burton said she did not study sign language in school. Instead, she learned sign language from members of the deaf community.

A sign language advocate, she said she has strong feelings about how the deaf community is treated by society.

“The deaf community is always marginalized, forgotten, ignored and neglected,” she said. “There are so many parallels between the black community and the deaf community.

“I think hearing people have the wrong perception of deaf people in general,” she added. “We need to recognize that the deaf culture is a strong culture with its own language. Deaf people need to be in positions of power so that they can advocate for stronger legislation for the deaf community and promote better public understanding of their community.

“I deal with doctors and professors on a daily basis and you would be shocked about the miseducation they have about the deaf community,” she said. “They say things like, ‘You have captions and hearing aids, don’t you? What’s the big deal?’ People don’t understand what the deaf community needs.”

In her spare time, Burton said she likes to read and travel. She said most sign language interpreters have a signature look that they wear. For Burton, it’s eyeglasses.

“I have 56 [pairs of] prescription eyeglasses so far,” said Burton, who said her eye-catching glasses always attract attention.

So, who would Burton like to sign for if she had her wish?

“Michelle and Barack Obama of course,” Burton said with a wide smile.