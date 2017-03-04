Work begins on $1.6 billion LAX terminal

LOS ANGELES — Construction officially began Feb. 27 on a $1.6 billion terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders helped break ground on the 750,000-square-foot Midfield Satellite Concourse, which will connect to the Tom Bradley International Terminal via a 1,000-foot underground tunnel.

“LAX means so much to L.A.’s economy — it’s an incredible job creator that employs more than 50,000. A record 47.3 million tourists visited our city last year — that’s why we’re investing billions to make it one of the premier airports in the world,” Garcetti said.

“The Midfield Satellite Concourse is a transformational project that will put thousands of people to work and help extend L.A.’s worldwide reach even further,” he said.

The terminal will include 12 gates and a new baggage system, as well as restaurants and stores.

“LAX is quickly becoming the world-class airport that Angelenos demand and deserve,” Councilman Mike Bonin said. “I am especially excited that the Midfield Satellite Concourse will incorporate a number of sustainability features, such as using passive daylight lighting for the interior spaces, water-saving plumbing fixtures and a cool roof that reduces heat absorption.”

Garcetti’s office said construction of the terminal — which is slated to be completed in 2019 — is expected to create 6,000 jobs, produce more than $300 million in direct wages and enable LAX to add flights while relieving congestion at other terminals.

“As chair of the committee that oversees LAX, I am thrilled to help break ground on a project that will help transform our airport into the state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly, amenity-filled and beautiful facility it needs to be,” said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, chair of the City Council’s Innovation, Grants, Technology, Commerce and Trade Committee. “The Midfield Satellite Concourse project will employ thousands and benefit millions.”

“This long-awaited element of LAX’s massive modernization effort continues the transformation of LAX,” Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners President Sean Burton said. “With nearly 81 million passengers in 2016, and projections for more in the future, LAX is leading the nation in airport infrastructure improvement with innovative design, state-of-the-art features and efficiencies that will return LAX to iconic status and give travelers the world-class experience they expect and deserve.”

Other project features include new taxi lanes and utilities. Two of the new gates will accommodate the larger Airbus 380 and Boeing 747-8 jets, with the remaining 10 gates accommodating Boeing 777s and 787s, and the Airbus 330s and 350s.

The new gates are also expected to reduce the airport’s current reliance on remote gates on the west side of the airfield, which lack passenger services, concessions and other amenities.

The entire Midfield Satellite Concourse and Baggage Optimization construction program encompasses a total of more than one million square feet and is expected to become operational in late 2019. The new baggage system, when completed, will accommodate the immediate and future need for processing outbound bags and will be the largest integrated baggage carrier system in the U.S.

“Our passengers will soon experience LAX in a new and exciting way,” Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive Officer Deborah Flint said. “With our vision of delivering gold-standard airports, the Midfield Satellite Concourse will be built with sustainability principles and architectural features that reflect Los Angeles with great views and natural daylight. We will provide our guests a new concourse ready for the technology enhancements of tomorrow.”