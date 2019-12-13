Opinion Street Beat

‘Would you like a cannabis dispensary in your neighborhood?’

Jamal Richmond

North Carolina

“If it’s black-owned. If it’s coming into our community, the money should go back into the community.”

Jose A.

Inglewood

“Yes, I think so. I mean, the business is big right now. It’ll produce income for the community. … I think if the money is used well, it can do a lot of good.” 

Raul R.

Lynwood

“Honestly, I can’t have that. The initial thought was to say yes, cause me and my friends use it a lot, but at the same time, I know people that are still doing time for selling that stuff.”

Shay Daniels

Philadelphia

“Marijuana is actually a cure for a lot of things, for people with like Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis and eczema. It actually cures a lot for the community. I don’t even know why people make such a big deal.”

Compiled by Quinci Legradye in Leimert Park Village.

Pluria

