WWII vets fly to New Orleans to see museum

LOS ANGELES — Twenty-seven World War II veterans, along with their guardians, departed from Los Angeles International Airport July 26 for a two-day trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor program.

Los Angeles World Airports was proud to host the veterans, be part of their celebration, and to thank them for their service to our country.

The traveling party enjoyed a brief but rousing send off, including colors presented by the Los Angeles Airport Police Color Guard, a performance of the national anthem, and a chorus of “God Bless America,” for which veterans, guardians, and supporters present at the gate joined together to sing.

For the event, the Gary Sinise Foundation partnered with American Airlines to fly the group on a chartered airplane to the museum in New Orleans. They flew back July 28.

“Every day, our terminals are filled with men, women, and children who bring with them amazing life stories, but few stories are more compelling than those of these brave veterans who fought for the United States of America more than 70years ago,” said Trevor Daley, Los Angeles World Airports deputy executive director for external affairs. “LAX was honored to welcome the participants of Soaring Valor. We know that the trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans was a rich and meaningful experience for everyone.”

Before the flight departed, World War II naval veteran Barney Leone spoke about the importance of Soaring Valor, saying, “In the Navy, when a ship was put into commission, they would tell us to bring the ship to life by getting onboard. Gary Sinise is inviting us to go to the museum to bring it alive.”

The send-off also included speeches from Jim Palmersheim, a board member from the Gary Sinise Foundation and senior manager for veterans and military programs for American Airlines; Jim Moses, managing director for American Airlines at LAX; and Becca Doten, director of public relations at LAX.

Each of the veterans received an airport gift bag as a token of appreciation, which included a reusable water bottle and baseball cap.