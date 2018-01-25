A year of damage from Trump’s ‘Injustice Department’

Six months before he was inaugurated as our 45th president, Donald J. Trump screamed at a predominantly white crowd in the small, predominantly white suburb of Lansing, Michigan, “What the hell do you have to lose?”

That screech was heard by black Americans far and wide, which is why, after he was inaugurated, the Congressional Black Caucus found it incumbent upon ourselves to answer.

Last March, the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee, led by Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana, presented Trump with a 130-page document entitled “We Have A Lot To Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century.”

The document, which was compiled by the entire 49-member caucus, outlined policy solutions, down to the very bill text, to issues facing our communities. Voting rights, economic justice, education, health care, environmental justice — those, among others, were the topics under which we presented our ideas to continue this movement’s progress.

But the president, who has not commented on the document since we gave it to him, obviously has had other ideas, almost as if he wanted to answer his own question during the first year of his presidency — to show us what we can lose. Examples of this are especially prevalent when you look at the impact he and his administration have already had on the criminal justice system in our country. Against the rapid barrage of tweets, we must realize what’s going on around us.

So, what have we lost in the first year of the Trump administration. A lot.

In January 2017, Trump directed the Department of Justice to defend each version of his unconstitutional ban on Muslim immigrants from some Middle Eastern and African countries. He quickly pledged action against the “anti-police atmosphere” in the U.S., a thinly veiled jab at our fight for police reform.

He has also used the Justice Department, and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to embrace mass incarceration and shy away from transparent policing.

In May, the department issued guidance for prosecutors to pursue increased mandatory minimums against criminal suspects, a recommendation that will feed mass incarceration nationwide. Coupled with this, Attorney General Sessions reinstated a policy allowing local police departments to seize private property regardless of a final conviction.

He has also increased the use of military equipment in local police departments. Trump’s embrace of these policies represents not only a systematic assault on police reform, but also a larger attack on our criminal justice system.

In August, the FBI published a report entitled, “Black Identity Extremists Likely Motivated to Target Law Enforcement Officers,” which invented a term (Black Identity Extremists) for a group of people that does not exist — black people organized to kill law enforcement officers.

But despite the report’s proliferation, no one seems to know how this report was created. Who authored it? Who authorized it?

I’ve asked these questions of Attorney General Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray as they sat before the House Committee on the Judiciary. None of them could answer those basic questions.

What the FBI did not seem to do this year, a year that included the death of a young woman at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, is issue guidance to prevent increased white-identity-inspired racial violence.

A key reason why they have declined to do so may be because Trump dismissed this violence, the death of Heather Heyer and the injury of 12 others inflicted by a white supremacist ramming his car into a crowd of peaceful counter protesters, as violence from “many sides.”

Many sides?

What this administration has shown us this year with both its policies and its words is that racism is alive in our country every day and unfortunately, more often than not, it lives in the form of “many sides.”

It lives in “s—hole” foreign countries and it lives in private property seizures. It lives in the form of maximized sentencing and the war against police reform movements.

It lives in FBI reports that invent classifications for local police departments to use against young black activists and it lives in Trump’s attempt to claw back the progress we were making to reform our criminal justice system.

What this year has shown our community is that hard-earned progress must always be fought for. We must be active and we must be engaged, just as we were in Virginia and just as we were in Alabama. In the face of his racism and his bigotry, our activism will continue and prevail.

Rep. Karen Bass is the congresswoman from California’s 37th District, which includes Culver City, Leimert Park, the Crenshaw District and parts of South Los Angeles. Her Capitol Report column runs monthly in The Wave.